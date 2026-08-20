Two Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After Deadly San Bernardino Encampment Shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two San Bernardino men were arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting at an encampment near the 210 Freeway that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

The suspects were identified as Isaac Miguel Martinez, 21, and David Antonio Carrillo, 37, both of San Bernardino. CHP investigators booked the men into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Central Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

The investigation began at approximately 1 a.m. on Aug. 16, when San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to the area of 29th Street and Erwin Avenue following reports of possible gunfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined the shooting occurred at an encampment near eastbound State Route 210 and Del Rosa Avenue. CHP officers from the San Bernardino Area responded to the location and found a second victim, a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the investigation, CHP detectives identified Martinez and Carrillo as suspects in the shooting.

On Aug. 17, the CHP Inland Division Warrant Service Team served a search warrant at a San Bernardino residence connected to the investigation and took both men into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The swift apprehension of these two suspects reflects the dedication and teamwork of our law enforcement personnel,” said Chief Tariq Johnson, commander of the CHP Inland Division. “Their decisive actions helped remove potentially dangerous individuals from our communities and demonstrated our unwavering commitment to protecting the public and keeping California safe.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact CHP Detective Brewer at 909-806-2400.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!