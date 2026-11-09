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Two Masked Suspects Rob M & M Liquor In Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 3:07 pm | Nov. 09, 2026 Updated 3:07 pm | Nov. 09, 2026
Two Masked Suspects Rob M & M Liquor In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two masked suspects brandished a gun and took money from a cash register at M & M Liquor in Hesperia late Saturday night, sheriff’s officials said.

The armed robbery was reported at about 11:56 p.m. on November 7, 2026, in the 15600 block of Mauna Loa Street.

Sheriff’s Service Specialist Lyndsi Garrett told VVNG that deputies responded after the victim reported the robbery. Garrett said both suspects wore face masks and their identities were unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 3:07 pm | Nov. 09, 2026 Updated 3:07 pm | Nov. 09, 2026
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