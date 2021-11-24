Two mail theft suspects arrested in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects were arrested for mail theft after deputies conducting an area check found a suspicious vehicle following a mail truck, officials said.

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:43 pm, Deputy Hiromoto with the Apple Valley Police Department was dispatched to the area of Jicarilla Road and Yucca Loma Road for a report of a vehicle following a mail truck.

Officials said the two subjects were in a gold Honda Accord and were stopping and going through mailboxes. At 1:05 pm, another call was received about the same subjects taking mail from mailboxes in the 12000 block of Navajo Road.

While conducting an area check, Deputy Hiromoto located the gold Honda Accord near Lone Eagle Road and Redwing Road.

A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the passenger 36-year-old Marques King, a convicted felon with an active felony warrant, and the driver 35-year-old Marilyn Sandoval, both from Victorville.

“During a search of the vehicle, several debit cards, social security cards, identification cards, birth certificates, and unemployment paperwork, in various peoples’ names, were located,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

King and Sandoval were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for possession of personal identification of another of over ten people. Sandoval was released on her own recognizance. King is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on November 23, 2021, and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. In addition to this charge, King was booked for the felony warrant.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Hiromoto at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

