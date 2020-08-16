Two large dirt devils captured on video in east Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two impressive dirt devils were captured on video Saturday afternoon in east Oak Hills just after 2 p.m.

Brandi Nichelle submitted footage to Victor Valley News that showed two large columns of dust whirling near Ranchero Road and Catawba Road.

Another resident of Hesperia, Brandon Lopez, also submitted footage that showed the dirt devil towering over the desert near their home for over a minute.

“As the dirt was building up, I was concerned that it would come towards my parents’ house and their neighbors’ homes causing damage,” stated Lopez.

“As my family and I were watching the dirt devil, we noticed it picked up several items of debris that fell into my parents’ yard. It redirected course and started to head south east away from my parents’ home,” Brandon Lopez said.

