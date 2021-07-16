All News
Two killed in Thursday night crash on SR 247 in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday night on Old Woman Springs Road in Lucerne Valley.
On July 15, 2021, at approximately 11:19 pm, a 34-year-old male driver from Salinas, CA was driving a 2006 Honda Accord, westbound State Route 247, west of Parmeson Road.
A 50-year-old male driver from Lancaster, CA was driving a 2006 GMC Yukon, eastbound on State Route 247, west of Parmeson Road, approaching the Honda Accord from the opposite direction, officials said.
“For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Honda Accord traveled into the opposing lane, directly into the path of the 2006 GMC, resulting in a head-on crash,” stated a CHP news release.
The driver and right-front passenger of the Honda sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene. The left rear passenger of the Honda Accord and the driver of the GMC Yukon sustained major injuries and were transported by Reach Air to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The identity of the deceased was not available for release at the time of this article.
This incident is still under investigation by Officer B. Diaz of the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Area office. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in this traffic collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Victorville CHP office at (760) 241-1186.
