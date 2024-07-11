Two Juveniles Airlifted Following Fireworks Incident in Adelanto; Investigation Ongoing

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On the evening of Sunday, July 7, 2024, an incident involving fireworks resulted in injuries to two juveniles in the City of Adelanto.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, the juveniles were handling a firework that accidentally ignited, causing injuries to both individuals.

Due to the severity of the injuries, San Bernardino County Fire requested two helicopters to aid in the transportation of the injured youths.

The helicopters landed in the field at John Mgrdichian Park, near the intersection of Seneca Road and Bellflower Street.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Team was called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released.





