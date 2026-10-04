Two Injured, One Critically, Following Saturday Night Crash In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Two drivers were injured, one critically, following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Adelanto.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2026, on Air Expressway west of Adelanto Road, across from High Season Dispensary.

The crash involved a white Honda CR-Z with front-end damage and a white Nissan Sentra with major passenger-side damage. Neither vehicle had passengers.

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Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident and reported two patients at the scene.

The driver of a white Nissan Sentra was listed in critical condition and required a helicopter transport to a trauma center. The driver of a white Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center.

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The westbound lanes of Air Expressway were closed at Adelanto Road, while the eastbound lanes remained open.

The crash is under investigation, possibly by the Adelanto Police Department. This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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