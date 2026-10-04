Two Injured, One Critically, Following Saturday Night Crash In Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Two drivers were injured, one critically, following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Adelanto.
The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2026, on Air Expressway west of Adelanto Road, across from High Season Dispensary.
The crash involved a white Honda CR-Z with front-end damage and a white Nissan Sentra with major passenger-side damage. Neither vehicle had passengers.
Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident and reported two patients at the scene.
The driver of a white Nissan Sentra was listed in critical condition and required a helicopter transport to a trauma center. The driver of a white Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center.
The westbound lanes of Air Expressway were closed at Adelanto Road, while the eastbound lanes remained open.
The crash is under investigation, possibly by the Adelanto Police Department. This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
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