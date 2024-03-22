Two injured in Friday morning head-on collision on Air Expressway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A medical helicopter was requested to transport one person who was critically injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 5:49 am, on March 22, 2024, at the intersection of Air Expressway Boulevard and Phantom West, near the Dr Pepper/Snapple Warehouse.

The collision involved a gray 2012 Nissan Altima and a silver 2002 Honda Accord. Both vehicles had major front-end damage and were blocking the roadway.

Firefighters with the Victorville City Fire Department responded to the incident and reported they had a total of two patients.

One was described as immediate and crews requested a helicopter to airlift that person to a trauma center. An additional ground ambulance was requested for the other patient with less severe injuries.

The immediate patient was airlifted via a Reach helicopter to an out-of-area trauma center.

Westbound traffic traveling on Air Expressway was temporarily detoured around the accident scene.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





