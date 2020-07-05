Two injured in crash on SB-15 freeway on Saturday

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Two people were injured in a crash on the southbound 15 Freeway Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 5:19 p.m. July 4th, on the I-15 between Dale Evans Parkway and north Stoddard Wells Road.

Two vehicles were involved, a black Dodge Durango and a gray Toyota SUV. According to scanner traffic, two people suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was briefly stopped while emergency crews arrived onscene. There were no major traffic delays as a result of the crash.

