Two injured after truck collides into tree on Apple Valley Road
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured after a pickup truck collided into a tree Thursday in Apple Valley.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 1:57 pm, along Apple Valley Road near Chicory Ct. in the community of Sun City.
For reasons still unknown, a gray Dodge Ram lost control, crashed through the center landscaped median, before crashing into a large tree near a block wall where it came to a stop.
Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested a helicopter to land in the roadway near the scene.
Mercy Air 22 accepted the flight and subsequently transported the patient to Arrowhead Region Medical Center.
Northbound lanes were temporarily blocked to allow for the investigation and clean-up. The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating the collision.
