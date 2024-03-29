Two injured after multi-vehicle crash on Seventh and Sage Streets in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident Thursday afternoon in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 4:22 pm, on March 28, 2024, at the intersection of Seventh Street and E Sage Street.

Victorville City Fire responded to the crash and located three vehicles, two were in the eastbound lanes and the third was in the landscape island on the opposite side of the roadway.

The vehicles involved were a white 2003 Honda Accord, a 2016 Honda CR-V, and a white minivan.

Two AMR ambulances responded to the crash and transported two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.





(Scroll Down To Comment)