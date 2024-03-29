 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Two injured after multi-vehicle crash on Seventh and Sage Streets in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 29, 2024 | 12:08 pmLast Updated: March 29, 2024 | 12:08 pm
Less than a minute
multi vehicle crash on seventh street and e sage in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident Thursday afternoon in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 4:22 pm, on March 28, 2024, at the intersection of Seventh Street and E Sage Street.

Victorville City Fire responded to the crash and located three vehicles, two were in the eastbound lanes and the third was in the landscape island on the opposite side of the roadway.

multi vehicle crash on seventh street and e sage in victorville

The vehicles involved were a white 2003 Honda Accord, a 2016 Honda CR-V, and a white minivan.

Two AMR ambulances responded to the crash and transported two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

multi vehicle crash on seventh street and e sage in victorville

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 29, 2024 | 12:08 pmLast Updated: March 29, 2024 | 12:08 pm
Less than a minute
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
Back to top button