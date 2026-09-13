Two Injured After Classic Chevrolet Monte Carlo Crashes Into Tractor-Trailer On Seventh Avenue In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people traveling in a classic Chevrolet Monte Carlo were injured after the vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 3:21 p.m. on September 12, 2026, on Seventh Avenue between Nisqualli Road and Sitting Bull Street.

According to witnesses, the Monte Carlo was occupied by two males. The adult driver suffered the most serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire department.

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The two occupants were transported from the scene by ground ambulances for treatment. An update on their conditions was not available at the time of this article.

Witnesses reported the Monte Carlo was traveling on Sitting Bull Street and made a right-hand turn onto Seventh Avenue before the driver lost control. The vehicle then crashed into the rear driver-side tire area of the tractor-trailer.

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The impact caused a tire from the semi to detach and land in the roadway near the classic car. The driver of the tractor-trailer stopped immediately after the impact, remained at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation.

Victorville City Public Works responded after emergency personnel had cleared the scene and the patients had been transported. Public Works assisted with a hard road closure during the police investigation. The roadway was closed in both directions during the investigation.

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Photos shared with VVNG show the classic car had been on display earlier in the day at the Route 66 Car Show and Block Party in Old Town Victorville.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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