Adelanto News
Two Industrial Buildings in the Adelanto Cannabis Zone sell for $1.7 million
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two industrial buildings located within the Adelanto Cannabis Zone were sold for $1.7 million dollars by the Bradco Companies.
The sale included two steel-framed and constructed warehouse buildings, approximately 6,000 SF each, on an approximately 1-acre lot located at 17336 and 17338 Muskrat Avenue in Adelanto.
Built in 1992 and 1993, the buildings are located in the light manufacturing zoned development, north of Adelanto Industrial Park II.
The Bradco Companies represented both the former owner Muskrat, LLC., as sellers as well as D9 Alliance, LLC., as the buyers of the property. The property was listed for $2,200,000.00 and ultimately sold for $1,700,000.00. with the assistance of Blackmore Escrow and Orange Coast Title.
“The Adelanto Industrial Cannabis Market continues to present lucrative win/win opportunities,” said Mr. Paul A. Casilla, Senior Commercial Sales & Leasing Associate with Bradco.
“I really enjoyed working on this deal with these high caliber clients.” “We’d like to thank Paul and Joe for their professionalism and dedication to this deal. Their attention to detail and tireless efforts helped bring this transaction to fruition,” commented the buyers, D9 Alliance, LLC.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Caught on camera: Elderly man beaten, carjacked at gas station in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
1 person airlifted from Highway 395 crash in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed in solo crash on D Street in Victorville Sunday
-
All News5 days ago
3rd shooting reported at 7th and Tatum in Victorville within 2 weeks
-
All News3 days ago
2 people airlifted from crash Saturday in Hesperia on Rock Springs Road
-
All News4 days ago
Motorcycle rider airlifted after crash on Sequoia Street in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
Woman airlifted from rollover crash on D Street in Victorville
-
All News10 hours ago
Victorville man, 71, arrested for molesting a child under 14