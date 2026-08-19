Two Gang Members Arrested On Gun Charges After Deputies Serve Search Warrant In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two alleged gang members were arrested Tuesday after deputies served a search warrant at an Adelanto residence and recovered a loaded handgun with a large-capacity magazine, authorities said.

The arrests were made at approximately 4:53 p.m. on August 18, 2026, in the 15000 block of Horizon Way, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities identified the suspects as Rodney Briggs, an 18-year-old Adelanto resident, and Carnellius Mosley, a 21-year-old transient of Adelanto.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies assigned to the Victorville Station’s Gang Impact Team were investigating the illegal possession of firearms by multiple gang members. The investigation led deputies to obtain and serve a search warrant at the Horizon Way residence.

Deputies from the Adelanto Station and Sheriff’s Aviation assisted the Gang Impact Team with serving the warrant. During the search, authorities recovered a loaded Glock 21 handgun with a large-capacity magazine attached, according to the written statement.

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Briggs was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Mosley was arrested and booked at the same detention center on suspicion of a probation violation.

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“The Victorville City Gang Impact Team remains committed to proactively identifying and removing illegal firearms from our communities before they are used in acts of violence,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the statement. “Through targeted investigations, probation compliance enforcement, and partnerships with surrounding stations, VCGIT continues to focus on reducing gun violence and enhancing public safety throughout the High Desert.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department’s reporting portal.

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(Photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

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