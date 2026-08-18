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Two Ejected In Rollover Crash On I-15 Near Harvard Road, Both Patients Airlifted

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 6:46 pm | Aug. 17, 2026 Updated 6:46 pm | Aug. 17, 2026
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HARVARD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Harvard Road on Monday afternoon, and both were airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The crash was reported at about 1:39 p.m. on August 17, 2026, near mile marker 98-99 along northbound I-15, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle overturned and that two occupants had been ejected. Two medical helicopters responded to the incident, including a REACH helicopter and a Mercy Air helicopter. Both injured occupants were transported by helicopter to trauma centers.

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CHP logs initially described the vehicle as a Lexus and indicated it had been traveling northbound before coming to rest on the southbound side of the freeway. A witness later reported seeing a semi-truck driver weave to the left to avoid the smaller vehicle.

The logs identified the truck as being operated by Allied Van Lines Inc.; however, the circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear.

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By 2 p.m., emergency personnel were occupying the No. 1 lane, and traffic was reported backed up on northbound I-15 for approximately half a mile north of Harvard Road. A SigAlert was issued shortly after 2:10 p.m. for the No. 1 lane.

The conditions of the two injured occupants were not immediately available. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 6:46 pm | Aug. 17, 2026 Updated 6:46 pm | Aug. 17, 2026
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