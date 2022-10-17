All News
Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia left two drivers dead.
It happened at about 7:24 p,m, on October 16, 2022, and involved a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old male from Hesperia and a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male also from Hesperia.
Sheriff’s officials said the motorcycle was west on Sequoia and failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Subaru that was south on Cottonwood.
Both drivers were killed and a 71-year-old female passenger in the Subaru was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for what officials described as “minor injuries”.
According to witnesses, the rider was thrown from the bike and landed in the back seat of the vehicle he collided with. The bike came to a stop near the southwest corner.
Investigators from the Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “it is still under investigation whether or not drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Holland at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Two teen girls ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Lanes closed on State Route 138 in Phelan due to fatal crash investigation
-
15 freeway7 days ago
Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Driver critically injured after rollover crash on Adelanto Road on Sunday
-
All News7 days ago
The legendary “Oldies But Goodies” DJ Art Laboe dies at the age of 97
-
All News6 days ago
Convicted felon back in jail after shooting gun in a Phelan neighborhood