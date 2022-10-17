Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia left two drivers dead.

It happened at about 7:24 p,m, on October 16, 2022, and involved a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old male from Hesperia and a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male also from Hesperia.

Sheriff’s officials said the motorcycle was west on Sequoia and failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Subaru that was south on Cottonwood.

Both drivers were killed and a 71-year-old female passenger in the Subaru was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for what officials described as “minor injuries”.

According to witnesses, the rider was thrown from the bike and landed in the back seat of the vehicle he collided with. The bike came to a stop near the southwest corner.

Investigators from the Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “it is still under investigation whether or not drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Holland at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

