Two detained after pursuit ends on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were taken into custody after a pursuit that started in Barstow and ended in Hesperia.

It happened on April 15, 2022, at about 5:00 pm, along Mariposa Road, just south of Mesquite Street.

A silver 2007 Nissan Frontier occupied by a male driver and a female passenger led the Barstow California Highway Patrol on a pursuit.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Based on preliminary reports, the truck was stolen

The vehicle drove erratically along the shoulder of the freeway before exiting onto Mariposa Road where it crashed with a Hesperia

Details on the reason for the pursuit or information on the suspects detained were not available at the time of this article.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.