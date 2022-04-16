All News
Two detained after pursuit ends on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were taken into custody after a pursuit that started in Barstow and ended in Hesperia.
It happened on April 15, 2022, at about 5:00 pm, along Mariposa Road, just south of Mesquite Street.
A silver 2007 Nissan Frontier occupied by a male driver and a female passenger led the Barstow California Highway Patrol on a pursuit.
Based on preliminary reports, the truck was stolen
The vehicle drove erratically along the shoulder of the freeway before exiting onto Mariposa Road where it crashed with a Hesperia
Details on the reason for the pursuit or information on the suspects detained were not available at the time of this article.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
2 killed, 2 airlifted from crash on southbound I-15 near Newberry Springs
-
All News6 days ago
1 person airlifted after head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
75-year-old Victorville woman killed inside her home identified as Maria Wetzel
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
3 convicted felons arrested after displaying marijuana on the hood of a car in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
Breaking: 9-year-old shot inside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Store owner arrested after shooting inside the Mall of Victor Valley and striking a 9-year-old Victorville girl
-
All News3 days ago
Supposed used car sale listed on Offer-Up turns into armed robbery in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
3 people airlifted after a crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia