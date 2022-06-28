Two dehydrated hikers rescued by helicopter from Bowen Ranch in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of dehydrated hikers had to be rescued and hoisted to safety from the Bowen Ranch area.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:43 pm, Deputies K. Russell and B. Coley responded to assist in locating hikers in Bowen Ranch in Apple Valley.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation helicopter known as “40K” located the dehydrated hikers. Officials said they were in no physical condition to hike out of the area.

“40K hoisted 58-year-old Beatriz Quezada and 39-year-old Patricia Quezada out of Bowen Ranch, where they were met by deputies and paramedics. The Quezada’s were taken to a local hospital for treatment,” stated a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Russell, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

