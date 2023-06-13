Double homicide investigation inside the Park View Apartments in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people are dead after a report of shots heard inside the Park View Apartments in Victorville.

It happened on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at about 8:20 pm, in the 16300 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies were dispatched to the location for reports of shots heard.

“At this time, there are two deceased individuals and one person transported to a hospital for treatment,” stated Rodriguez. Homicide investigators responded to the apartment complex and assumed the investigation.

The family of one of the victims reached out to VVNG and said 49-year-old Maria Flores was taken to Victor Valley Global Medical Center where she passed away. Melissa Quijada, the daughter-in-law, launched a gofundme account to help lay her to rest.

“Her life was cut short by a young man trying to kill anyone in his way in what we can only say seemed like a rampage. She was violently attacked after arriving to the apartment complex from celebrating her granddaughter’s birthday,” stated Melissa.

Maria is outlived by her children who are trying to raise enough money to put her to rest, anything helps it was a sudden unexpected loss to the family. Donations can be made via the following link: Put Maria Flores to rest

According to the family, Maria was stabbed to death by the suspect who later attempted to break into another apartment and was shot and killed by that victim.

The identity of the other deceased individual was not available. Authorities have not released information about a possible motive or if the victims and the suspect were known to each other.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and had no further details available for release.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)