Two Dead After a Shooting at a Home on San Jacinto Drive in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 29, 2024 | 8:09 amLast Updated: July 29, 2024 | 10:27 am

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people are dead after a Sunday night shooting at a home in Victorville, officials confirmed.

Deputies responded to a reported fight in the 12400 block of San Jacinto Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies arrived and located two subjects suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Both subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators responded and are currently investigating,” stated Rodriguez.

At least one other person was transported from the scene by ambulance. Details on the type of injuries they sustained were unavailable.

The spokeswoman said information about the victim’s ages was unavailable and a press release would be issued when additional information is available.

