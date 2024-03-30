Two CHP officers injured in 15 Freeway collision in Hesperia; other driver arrested for DUI

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two of their officers and another driver that took place early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. on March 30, 2024, on the northbound lanes of the I-15 freeway, amid adverse weather conditions.

The patrol officers’ vehicle was stationary, attending to a different car that had spun out due to the rain when a white 2022 Toyota Camry hit their cruiser.

Both officers involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and were transported by ground ambulances.

Meanwhile, the third driver, who crashed into the CHP vehicle, was taken into custody under suspicion of driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

This individual was also injured in the event but is expected to recover after being taken to a local hospital.

As a result of the accident, the northbound traffic on the I-15 was temporarily shut down. This closure allowed emergency medical teams to reach and attend to the scene but also led to significant traffic build-up, extending as far back as Main Street.

No further details were immediately available.





