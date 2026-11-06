Two Children Hospitalized After Suspected DUI Crash In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people, including two children, were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver Thursday evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 5:55 p.m. on November 5, 2026, on Hesperia Road near Mesa Street in Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Orejel told VVNG that a Nissan Altima was traveling north when its driver struck a stopped Kia head-on.

“The driver was intoxicated and has been detained,” Orejel said.

Four people were inside the Kia. Three of those occupants, including two children, were transported to the hospital, according to Orejel.

Additional information about the occupants’ injuries and the detained driver was not immediately available.

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