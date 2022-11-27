All News
Two-car crash blocks La Mesa and Pacoima Roads in Victorville Saturday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-car crash partially blocked a Victorville road Saturday night.
The crash was reported at 7:35 pm, November 26, 2022, at the intersection of Pacoima Road and La Mesa Road in Victorville.
Victorville Police responded to the scene and located a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz in the intersection with front-end damage, and a white Nissan SUV also with front-end damage.
It was not immediately if known if any injuries were sustained in the crash.
At least one tow truck was requested to remove the Mercedes from the roadway.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected
-
All News6 days ago
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcycle rider airlifted after a crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Teen arrested for hit and run of 9-year-old on Seventh Street in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Carmax Auto Superstore to open in Victorville near Roy Rogers Drive and Civic Drive
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20