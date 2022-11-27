Two-car crash blocks La Mesa and Pacoima Roads in Victorville Saturday night

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-car crash partially blocked a Victorville road Saturday night.

The crash was reported at 7:35 pm, November 26, 2022, at the intersection of Pacoima Road and La Mesa Road in Victorville.

(Hugo C Valdez – VVNG.com)

Victorville Police responded to the scene and located a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz in the intersection with front-end damage, and a white Nissan SUV also with front-end damage.

It was not immediately if known if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

At least one tow truck was requested to remove the Mercedes from the roadway.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

