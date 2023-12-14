Two Big Rigs Collide on 15 Freeway, trapping driver

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. (VVNG.com) – In an incident on Wednesday night, two big rigs collided on the northbound 15 Freeway, trapping one driver and resulting in significant traffic delays.

The crash occurred just south of the Wild Wash Road offramp at approximately 7:03 p.m. on December 13, 2023.

Upon receiving the report, the San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene. They discovered two 18-wheeler tractor trucks with extensive damage, causing debris to scatter across the lanes. Both semi trucks were blocking the #2 and #3 lane, forcing vehicles to maneuver around them.

According to CHP logs, the incident unfolded when the driver of a big rig, hauling goods on the 18-wheeler tractor truck, experienced a tire blowout. Consequently, the disabled truck obstructed the slow lane, creating a hazardous situation. A second semi crashed into the stalled vehicle, intensifying the severity of the collision.

The driver of one of the semi trucks ended up trapped inside the overturned vehicle, impaled due to the impact of the collision. However, the dedicated rescue team managed to free the driver after a short time.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, emergency responders immediately requested a helicopter for the critically injured driver’s airlift to a nearby trauma center.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) implemented a temporary traffic break at Dale Evans to facilitate a safe landing for the medical helicopter.

The injured driver, whose condition was reported to include head injuries, was promptly transported to receive specialized medical care.

Both involved semis, described as having red exteriors, were fully loaded with dry goods, including chips and various grocery items.

Beyond the collision itself, the crash resulted in approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel and oil spillage, which inadvertently flowed into a nearby culvert and into the open desert. Caltrans has been summoned to address this environmental concern.

As a result of the incident, traffic diversion through the center divider became necessary, and Caltrans is presently working to establish lane closures.

Considering the magnitude of the wreckage, as well as the extensive cleanup, investigation, and removal process, commuters can anticipate significant delays and are urged to seek alternate routes.

At this point, the extent of injuries sustained by the driver of the second big rig remains unknown. The situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as new information emerges.

