Two arrested for stealing a tractor from a business in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif (VVNG.com) — Two Lucerne Valley residents were arrested after stealing a tractor from a business, officials said.

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 8:26 am, the victim reported his 2015 New Holland Skid Steer tractor had been stolen overnight from the 31800 Block of Brucite Street.

According to sheriff’s officials, the suspects drove the $30,000 tractor through the business gate in order to exit the property.

On the same day at approximately 2:04 pm, deputies received a call from the victim indicating he saw a male adult driving his tractor in the desert area near Meridian Road in Lucerne Valley.

“With the assistance of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Division, deputies located the stolen tractor on a property in the 33500 block of Haynes Road,” stated sheriff’s officials.

A search warrant was authored by Deputy J. Ballinger for the property, and two suspects, Scotty Hayden, 32, and Kevin Phillips, 24, were arrested. Hayden and Phillips were booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Ballinger at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

