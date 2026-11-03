Two Arrested After Victorville Gas Station Robbery Investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation into an armed robbery at a Shell gas station led to the arrests of two Victorville residents and the seizure of firearms and 3D-printed, high-capacity handgun magazines.

Deputies responded to the gas station in the 12000 block of Bear Valley Road at approximately 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male juveniles entered the business, stole merchandise, and fled to a gray Kia waiting in the parking lot.

When the clerk followed them outside, the driver exited the Kia, racked the slide of a firearm, and pointed it toward the clerk. The clerk retreated inside the store.

Investigators used surveillance footage and Automated License Plate Reader technology to identify the vehicle and identified Sandra Hepler, 21, as the armed robbery suspect, officials said.

At approximately 2:46 p.m. on Monday, November 2, deputies located the Kia and conducted a traffic enforcement stop. Sandra Hepler was identified as the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered a loaded handgun on the driver’s floorboard, according to the statement.

The investigation led deputies to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 15000 block of Redondo Drive in Victorville.

Inside a bedroom occupied by Jesse Hepler, 25, deputies found 3D-printed, high-capacity handgun magazines, an AR-15 rifle, and a .40-caliber handgun, officials said.

Sandra Hepler was arrested on suspicion of robbery. Jesse Hepler was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing high-capacity magazines. Both were booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!