Two arrested after they were caught removing a Catalytic Converter in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Adelanto residents were arrested after they were caught removing a catalytic converter in Apple Valley, officials said.

On April 14, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 20000 block of State Highway 18 for a report of a catalytic converter theft.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim heard a loud saw machine noise coming from outside.

When he went out to investigate, he found two subjects, later identified as 25-year-old Ericka Deisree Lister and 43-year-old Geroge Eric Jimenez, removing the catalytic converter from his car.

Officials said the victim detained Lister and Jimenez until deputies arrived.

Lister and Jimenez were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for grand theft and are being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Alarcon at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

