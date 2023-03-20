Two arrested after deputies respond to a shots heard call in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people arrested early Thursday morning after deputies responded to shots heard in Victorville have since posted bail and were released from custody, officials said.

It happened on March 16, 2023, at about 4:00 am, in the 15000 block of Eleventh Street.

Deputies responded to the area and located two vehicles with four subjects in a dirt field, officials said.

“During their investigation, deputies located a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a 31-round large capacity magazine. The handgun was equipped with a trigger mechanism which made it fully automatic. Additionally, one of the suspects possessed a fully loaded 15-round magazine,” stated sheriff’s officials in a news release.

The first suspect identified as Arcelia Baca Gonzalez, 31, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felony possession of a large capacity magazine.

The other suspect identified as 33-year-old Maurice Johnson, a resident of Spring Valley Lake, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felony possession of a multi-trigger.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

