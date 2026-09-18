Two Arrested After Checks Allegedly Forged From 86-Year-Old Apple Valley Woman’s Account

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley residents were arrested after investigators determined unauthorized checks were allegedly written from the account of an elderly dependent adult and her signature was forged, authorities said.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Station responded to a residence in the 11500 block of Winifred Drive at about 2:39 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, for a reported financial crime.

According to a written statement from authorities, detectives determined that 67-year-old Cynthia Franklin wrote unauthorized checks from the victim’s account, made the checks payable to 58-year-old Robert Wilson and forged the victim’s signature without authorization.

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Authorities said the victim is an 86-year-old Apple Valley woman with cognitive disabilities who was known to Franklin.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence associated with Franklin. During the search, investigators located evidence related to the forged checks, along with evidence authorities said was consistent with the possession and sales of methamphetamine.

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Franklin and Wilson were arrested without incident.

Franklin was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of theft from an elder or dependent adult, conspiracy, forgery and possession of a forged check. She was being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

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Wilson was booked on suspicion of conspiracy, theft from an elder or dependent adult, forgery and possession of a forged check. He was also booked on a felony warrant for vandalism and was being held in lieu of $70,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to 844-909-3006 or submit information through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tip website.

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