Two arrested after a search warrant at a home on Kearny Drive in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested on multiple charges after a search warrant at a home in Adelanto.

It happened at about 8:00 am. on August 21, 2022, in the 15000 block of Kearny Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said the search resulted in the seizure of a large amount of U.S. currency, controlled substances, narcotics manufacturing equipment, chemicals, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines.

The 41-year-old female suspect identified as Elizabeth Mercer was arrested for possessing a controlled substance for sale, keeping/maintaining a place for sale of a controlled substance, and child cruelty.

The 47-year-old male suspect identified as Sonny Vargas was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance for sale, keeping/maintaining a place for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a high-capacity magazine, prohibited person with ammunition, child cruelty, and committing a felony while out on bail.

Both suspects remain in custody, in lieu of $100,000.00 bail. Code Enforcement also responded to the location and issued a citation to Mercer for several code violations at the property.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

