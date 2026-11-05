Two Apple Valley Residents, Both 35, With Prior Convictions Arrested In $500 Pokémon Card Theft

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley residents were arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged theft of approximately $500 worth of Pokémon cards from a store on Bear Valley Road, authorities said.

Mikel Wharry, 35, and Dominica Ealy, 35, were arrested November 5, 2026, after deputies served a search warrant at a residence associated with them, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began October 21, 2026, at approximately 7:22 p.m., when deputies from the Apple Valley Station responded to a reported theft in the 19000 block of Bear Valley Road.

Investigators identified Wharry and Ealy as the two suspects who entered the store and gathered approximately $500 worth of Pokémon cards.

“The suspects then passed all points of sale without paying for the merchandise,” according to the statement.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for both suspects, along with a search warrant for a residence associated with them.

On November 5, deputies, assisted by the Detective Bureau, served the search warrant and detained Wharry and Ealy.

Both were booked at High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of conspiracy and petty theft with two or more prior convictions. Authorities listed their bail at $30,000 each.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number, or visiting the department’s online tip portal.

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