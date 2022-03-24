All News
Two Apple Valley pharmacies hit by burglars within 10 minutes
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two pharmacies in the Town of Apple Valley were targeted by burglars just 10 minutes apart.
Sheriff’s officials told VVNG on March 22, 2022, at about 2:34 am, two unknown subjects used a pry tool to open the front door of Queens Pharmacy located in the 18500 block of State Highway 18.
“Once inside, they attempted to move a safe which contained pain medication but were unsuccessful,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban.
The second burglary was reported 10 minutes later at 2:44 am, this time at Rancho Drugs located in the 17700 block of State Highway 18. Alban said two unknown subjects pried open the front door and tried to take the safe but were unsuccessful.
No additional details were available for release and anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
CHP: 11 drivers cited for going over 100 mph on the I-15 freeway within hours
-
All News6 days ago
AYSO soccer coach arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old in Redlands
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville City awards contract for phase one of Wellness Center Campus construction
-
All News5 days ago
2 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
3 suspected gang members arrested during a probation compliance check in Hesperia
-
Featured5 days ago
Mojave River Academy window shot out during car-to-car shooting in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Police recover stolen Harley Davidson in Victorville after a 911 call
-
All News5 days ago
3 cars involved in crash on La Paz Drive in Victorville