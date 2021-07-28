Two Apple Valley men arrested for multiple criminal offenses

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley men were arrested for multiple criminal offenses following a search warrant on Tuesday.

On July 8, 2021, Deputy D. Vallejo from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 19000 block of Seneca Road for a burglary report.

The victim reported she hired a subject later identified as 30-year-old Corey Wyatt to do some work at her residence, officials said.

(Photo by Lily Garcia)

According to a sheriff’s news release, “not long after the subject left, she received notifications from her bank that someone attempted to use her bank card. The victim later noticed her checkbook, wallet containing her credit cards, and identification cards were missing.”

On July 27th at approximately 7:51 am deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department, with the assistance of Probation, the Town of Apple Valley Code Enforcement, and San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT), served a search warrant at Wyatt’s residence in the 20000 block of Yucca Loma Road.

“During the service of the search warrant, investigators recovered a stolen vehicle, credit cards belonging to the victim, ammunition, methamphetamine, stolen mail, and additional stolen credit cards,” stated the news release.

(Erik Kirby facebook photo November 4, 2018.)

Wyatt was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, identity theft, theft by false pretenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a felon in possession of ammunition. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on July 29, 2021 and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A second occupant of the home identified as Erik Kirby, 25, was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29, 2021. In addition to this charge, Kirby was booked on a no-bail felony warrant out of San Bernardino County.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy D. Vallejo at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Corey Joseph Wyatt Facebook photo April 1, 2018.)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.