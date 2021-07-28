All News
Two Apple Valley men arrested for multiple criminal offenses
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley men were arrested for multiple criminal offenses following a search warrant on Tuesday.
On July 8, 2021, Deputy D. Vallejo from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 19000 block of Seneca Road for a burglary report.
The victim reported she hired a subject later identified as 30-year-old Corey Wyatt to do some work at her residence, officials said.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “not long after the subject left, she received notifications from her bank that someone attempted to use her bank card. The victim later noticed her checkbook, wallet containing her credit cards, and identification cards were missing.”
On July 27th at approximately 7:51 am deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department, with the assistance of Probation, the Town of Apple Valley Code Enforcement, and San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT), served a search warrant at Wyatt’s residence in the 20000 block of Yucca Loma Road.
“During the service of the search warrant, investigators recovered a stolen vehicle, credit cards belonging to the victim, ammunition, methamphetamine, stolen mail, and additional stolen credit cards,” stated the news release.
Wyatt was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, identity theft, theft by false pretenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a felon in possession of ammunition. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on July 29, 2021 and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
A second occupant of the home identified as Erik Kirby, 25, was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29, 2021. In addition to this charge, Kirby was booked on a no-bail felony warrant out of San Bernardino County.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy D. Vallejo at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Crash leaves Hesperia man dead after 14-year-old runs stop sign
-
All News7 days ago
Barstow Casino and Resort one step closer to becoming a reality
-
All News6 days ago
Police searching for 14-year-old girl missing from Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
2 killed in head-on crash on SR 18 in Phelan
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley Police searching for missing 25-year-old man
-
All News6 days ago
Officials investigating fatal Thursday morning crash in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
23-year-old man from Hesperia dies in Rialto crash