Two Airlifted To Trauma Hospitals After Rollover On Southbound I-15 Near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted to trauma hospitals Wednesday evening after a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 Freeway near Baker.

The crash was reported at about 6:14 p.m. on November 25, 2026, near mile marker 110.60, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs. Initial reports indicated a vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

The CHP log indicated one person was trapped in the back of the vehicle and was unconscious but breathing. Emergency crews worked to free the trapped occupant.

Three medical helicopters were requested. One was canceled, and the other two airlifted the injured people to trauma hospitals.

Southbound lanes were temporarily shut down. At 8:30 p.m., an officer advised reopening lanes in both directions, according to the CHP log.

The cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved and the conditions of the two people airlifted remain unclear. This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

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