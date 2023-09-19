Two airlifted after Tuesday morning crash on Deep Creek and Del Oro Roads in Apple Valley 

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted to trauma hospitals after a Tuesday morning traffic collision in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 6:44 a.m., on September 19, 2023, on Deep Creek Road near Del Oro Road. The collision involved a red Ford Mustang and a white Honda Civic.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the accident and located the Civic off the roadway, with occupants trapped and requiring extrication.

Crews reported they had a total of three patients, two of them with critical injuries, and a third with minor injuries.

As a result, two medical helicopters were requested to respond to local hospitals and subsequently airlifted the two critical to out-of-area trauma hospitals.

Deep Creek Road was closed in both directions for over an hour as deputies investigated and the roadway was cleared.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copy URL URL Copied