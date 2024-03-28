Two airlifted after pickup truck with RV camper crashed from the 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two children and one adult were injured after a pickup truck with an RV camper crashed from the 15 freeway in Victorville.

The incident occurred at about 4:00 pm, on March 27, 2024 on the southbound I-15 near Stoddard Wells Road.

For unknown reasons, the silver Dodge Ram veered off the road and continued for several hundred feet into the desert area along the right side of the freeway. The RV camper became detached from the truck in the desert.

Firefighters at the scene confirmed a total of three people were injured, including one adult male and two children.

Two Medical helicopters were dispatched to assist with the prompt transfer of the juvenitwo critically injured patients to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

CHP officers stopped southbound traffic while the Mercy Air and Reach helicopters both landed on the freeway.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.





