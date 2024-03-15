Two Adelanto Suspects Arrested for Child Abuse and Child Sex Charges

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A coordinated investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, alongside the Victor Valley Station and the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, has led to the apprehension of two Adelanto residents on serious charges related to child abuse.

The initial investigation started on Monday, February 5, 2024, focusing on allegations against 37-year-old Carlos Omar Moreno involving two underage victims.

Following a thorough investigation, Moreno, alongside 43-year-old Maria Del Carmen Esquivel, were detained by law enforcement on Tuesday, March 13, 2024.

Both suspects were booked into the High Desert Detention Center on various charges. Moreno faces charges under California Penal Code sections 288(a), concerning lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, and 289(a)(1)(B), relating to sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Esquivel has been charged with violating Penal Code section PC 273a(a), pertaining to child abuse.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide a relationship between the two suspects arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy J. Mora at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 552-6800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





