Two Adelanto students killed in separate vehicle crashes Monday

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) —Two students were killed in two separate vehicle crashes Monday in Adelanto.

In the first crash, at approximately 1:08 a.m., On Monday, September 25, 2023, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics responded to Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto for a reported traffic collision.

Ronell Thomas, a 13-year-old 8th grader who attended Columbia Middle School, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Despite life-saving measures, Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 A.M, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.

In a separate crash, at approximately 7:10 a.m., a vehicle traveling on Seneca Road between Jonathan Street and Delicious Street, struck and killed a 6th-grader, Aiden Ortiz, who attended Melva Davis Academy of Excellence, a prior VVNG article stated.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene, and despite live saving measures, Ortiz was pronounced deceased.

Both Columbia Middle School and Melva Academy of Excellence are part of the Adelanto Elementary School District.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees and administration, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of those students who have passed and to our community, who will be feeling the effects of these losses,” the school district stated.

In response, the schools also provided grief counselors and support services to students, teachers, staff, and families to help them navigate their emotions and cope with the losses.

Additionally, AESD says they will be working with the City of Adelanto to assess all of their bus stops, crosswalks, and street signage in the coming days, confirmed Superintendent Michael Krause.

The Victorville Ribbons Little League started a Gofundme to help Aiden’s family.

“Aiden has played in our league since tball and has made a name for himself in the Majors Division where he played for the Rockies this last Spring. We ask you for your prayers for the Hardy family, and ask if you can donate anything to this heartbroken family we would appreciate it.” Link to donate: Aiden Ortiz

Both crashes were investigated by the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

(Photo: Victorville Ribbons Little League)

