Two Adelanto Men Arrested After Nearly $2,000 in Tools Stolen From Apple Valley Home Depot

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Adelanto men were arrested after investigators identified them as suspects in a nearly $2,000 theft from an Apple Valley Home Depot and linked them to multiple other theft cases across the High Desert, authorities said.

Jalen Stiles, 25, and Tradon Harris, 22, were arrested Sept. 10 after deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 11000 block of Hillsborough Court in Adelanto.

According to a written statement from the Apple Valley Police Station, deputies began investigating after responding at about 11:45 a.m. Sept. 4 to the Home Depot at 12218 Apple Valley Road regarding a theft reported to have occurred the previous day.

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Authorities said two suspects entered the store, took multiple tools and left without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $1,998.

Investigators identified Stiles and Harris as the suspects and obtained search and arrest warrants for both men, according to the statement.

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On Sept. 10, deputies served the search warrant with assistance from the Apple Valley Detective Bureau and Apple Valley Gang Enforcement Team. Stiles and Harris were arrested without incident. Authorities said the stolen merchandise had been sold before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, detectives also identified Stiles and Harris as suspects in multiple other theft cases in Apple Valley, Barstow and Victorville.

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Both men were booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of grand theft under Penal Code 487(a) and conspiracy under Penal Code 182(a)(1).

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to 844-909-3006, or submit information through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tip page: https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites

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