Two 18-Year-Old Apple Valley Men Arrested After Shots Fired at Occupied Victorville Home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two 18-year-old Apple Valley men were arrested following a shooting in Victorville that left an occupied home and two vehicles damaged by gunfire, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 14600 block of Adobe Place.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assigned to the Victorville Station responded after ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted them to multiple gunshots in the area. Residents also called authorities to report hearing gunfire.

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When deputies arrived, they discovered numerous spent rifle and handgun cartridge casings scattered across the roadway.

Investigators determined that multiple bullets struck an occupied residence and two vehicles, causing property damage. No injuries were reported.

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Deputies obtained surveillance footage showing two suspects firing multiple rounds toward the occupied home before fleeing the area.

Investigators with the Victorville City Gang Impact Team (VCGIT) took over the investigation and used surveillance footage along with Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology to identify a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting.

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Deputies later located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. One of the occupants was identified as Uvell Blackwell-Jones, 18, of Apple Valley.

Through additional investigative efforts, authorities identified Blackwell-Jones as a suspect in the shooting. Deputies also recovered a large-capacity firearm magazine from the vehicle.

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Blackwell-Jones was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified a second suspect, Latrell Kirk, 18, also of Apple Valley.

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Investigators searched Kirk’s residence and recovered an AR-style pistol believed to have been used in the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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Kirk was arrested on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon and accessory after the fact.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting or whether the suspects knew the occupants of the targeted residence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Information can also be submitted online through the Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

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