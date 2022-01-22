Two 17-year-old Victorville teens killed in rollover crash on I-15 freeway

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Victorville teens were killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday night on the northbound I-15 freeway.

It happened at about 8:25 pm, on January 21, 2022, along the I-15 near Wild Wash Road in Apple Valley.

The crash involved, a dark-colored BMW sedan occupied by three males. A California Highway Patrol helicopter flew over the accident scene and reported one person was lying in the roadway and one person remained trapped inside the vehicle.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

CHP incident logs reported that a dark-colored sedan went off the righthand shoulder after a tire flew off and caused the vehicle to go across lanes of traffic. As the vehicle overturned one occupant was ejected and another was left trapped.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office, the driver, a 17-year-old Hispanic male from Victorville was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:52 pm.

A Mercy Air helicopter landed on the I-15 to airlift the critically injured passenger, however, the request was canceled and the patient was rushed by ground ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

The coroner confirmed the 17-year-old male passenger, also a resident of Victorville was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The third occupant of the vehicle was not injured and declined medical transportation.

Coroner officials said the names of the deceased teenagers are being withheld pending identification and the notification of next of kin.

The northbound lanes of the I-15 freeway were closed for nearly two hours before the no. 1 and no. 2 lanes were reopened.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol station is handling the crash investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

