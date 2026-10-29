Adelanto NewsAll News

Two 16-Year-Olds Arrested After Deputies Recover Loaded Firearms With 30-Round Magazines In Adelanto

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:36 pm | Oct. 29, 2026 Updated 1:36 pm | Oct. 29, 2026

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after deputies recovered two loaded, privately manufactured firearms equipped with 30-round magazines during a traffic stop in Adelanto.

The stop occurred near Air Expressway and Stevens Street on Monday, October 26, 2026, at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Deputies assigned to the Victorville City Gang Impact Team were investigating the suspected illegal possession of firearms by a 16-year-old boy. That investigation led to the traffic enforcement stop, where deputies detained two boys, both Adelanto residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, both juveniles were found in possession of loaded, privately manufactured firearms equipped with 30-round magazines.

As part of the investigation, deputies served search warrants at two Adelanto residences. No additional evidence was recovered at one residence. A firearm magazine was found at the second residence, sheriff’s officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both juveniles were arrested and booked into High Desert Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and possessing a large-capacity magazine.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “Report” to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006. Tips may also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:36 pm | Oct. 29, 2026 Updated 1:36 pm | Oct. 29, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us