Two 16-Year-Olds Arrested After Deputies Recover Loaded Firearms With 30-Round Magazines In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after deputies recovered two loaded, privately manufactured firearms equipped with 30-round magazines during a traffic stop in Adelanto.

The stop occurred near Air Expressway and Stevens Street on Monday, October 26, 2026, at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Deputies assigned to the Victorville City Gang Impact Team were investigating the suspected illegal possession of firearms by a 16-year-old boy. That investigation led to the traffic enforcement stop, where deputies detained two boys, both Adelanto residents.

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According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, both juveniles were found in possession of loaded, privately manufactured firearms equipped with 30-round magazines.

As part of the investigation, deputies served search warrants at two Adelanto residences. No additional evidence was recovered at one residence. A firearm magazine was found at the second residence, sheriff’s officials said.

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Both juveniles were arrested and booked into High Desert Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and possessing a large-capacity magazine.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “Report” to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006. Tips may also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

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