All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Tuesday night fire in Hesperia possibly caused by fireworks

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 12, 2023
brush fire in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Tuesday night vegetation fire in Hesperia was possibly started by fireworks.

It happened at about 8:12 pm, on July 11, 2023, in the area of Topaz Avenue and Farmington Street.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported approximately half an acre burning in medium to light fuels with no immediate structure threat.

Firefighters quickly placed a line around the fire and were able to knock it down. Additionally, crews responding to assist were canceled.

Related Articles

Fire investigators are attempting to confirm if the fire was started by fireworks as reported by the witness.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 12, 2023
Back to top button