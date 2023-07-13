Tuesday night fire in Hesperia possibly caused by fireworks

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Tuesday night vegetation fire in Hesperia was possibly started by fireworks.

It happened at about 8:12 pm, on July 11, 2023, in the area of Topaz Avenue and Farmington Street.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported approximately half an acre burning in medium to light fuels with no immediate structure threat.

Firefighters quickly placed a line around the fire and were able to knock it down. Additionally, crews responding to assist were canceled.

Fire investigators are attempting to confirm if the fire was started by fireworks as reported by the witness.

Copy URL URL Copied