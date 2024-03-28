Tuesday Night Fire at SR Smoke N Vape in Adelanto Brought Under Control by Firefighters

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Tuesday night fire at SR Smoke N Vape in Adelanto was contained and brought under control by firefighters.

It happened on March 26, 2024, at about 10:39 pm, in the 11600 block of Barlett Avenue, across from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the business filled with smoke, indicating a potential fire situation,” stated Jeremy Kern, Captain / Public Information Officer (PIO).

Although the business sustained smoke and heat-related damage, it did not escalate to affect adjoining establishments, and no injuries were reported among civilians or the firefighting team.

The response effort involved three engines, one truck, and one chief, totaling 14 personnel. Additional assistance was provided by the City of Victorville.

The investigative process to determine the cause of the fire is being undertaken by the county’s office of the Fire Marshall.

