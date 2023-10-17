All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Tuesday morning accident on northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia caused a traffic backup

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 17, 2023
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A non-injury crash on the northbound I-15 freeway resulted in a traffic jam on Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 10:00 am, on October 17, 2023, approximately 500 feet from the Joshua Street overpass.

A silver Mazda sedan collided with a concrete divider resulting in the vehicle becoming disabled and blocking a couple of lanes.

The California Highway Patrol incident logs reported an AMR off-duty employee was on scene and advised the male driver was irate and walking around the center divider.

A CalTrans responded to inspect the barricade that was partially pushed. The incident created a traffic back-up that extended near Oak Hill Road. As of 11:10 a.m., a tow truck had arrived and was in the process of removing the vehicle.

CHP Victorville is handling the investigation into the collision.

