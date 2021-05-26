Adelanto News
Truck hauling water tanks overturns on Highway 395 near Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a pickup truck hauling water tanks overturned on Highway 395 Wednesday afternoon.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:19 pm, on May 26, 2021, just north of Torosa Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the driver was able to exit the truck on his own and was not injured.
Traffic was not greatly affected due to the crash occurring along the shoulder of the highway. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
