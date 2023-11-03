15 freewayAll NewsFeatured

Truck hauling travel trailer involved in crash on the NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass Friday morning

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A collision involving an overturned travel trailer prompted a brief closure of the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass on Friday morning.

It happened on November 3, 2023, at about 7:03 a.m., along the northbound I-15, near the scales.

For reasons still unknown, the trailer overturned and landed on its side, blocking multiple lanes of traffic. The truck pulling the trailer was sideways and also blocking lanes.

CHP incident logs reported the crash involved a total of four vehicles. Tow trucks were requested for a Ford F250 truck and the trailer.

At 7:20 a.m., CHP reported that the no.1 and 2 lanes remained blocked for at least one hour and traffic was flowing in the no.3 and no.4 lanes.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol San Bernardino station.

