Truck fire slows I-15 traffic near Oak Hill Rd Saturday afternoon

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Flames destroyed the cab of a mobile crane Saturday afternoon along the northbound I-15 near Oak Hill Road.

The incident was reported on June 27, 2020, at 1:09 PM on the northbound I-15, south of Oak Hill Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the 18-wheeler tractor-trailer belonging to BRAGG Crane Services was stopped along the right shoulder of the freeway with flames visible from the engine compartment.

No injuries have been reported and the no.4 lane will be shut down in conjunction with the off-ramp as fire crews work to extinguish the fire.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Photo: Chris Cabrera//Facebook)

For even more updates on local highways/freeways including the #cajonpass, be sure to LIKE Cajon Crawl and join the Facebook group Cajon Crawl – 15 Freeway Updates.