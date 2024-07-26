 
Truck Fire Shuts Down I-15 Freeway Near Baker, Expect Major Delays

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned tractor-trailer that caught fire forced officials to close the I-15 freeway near Baker on Friday morning, and motorists are advised to expect major delays.

The fire was reported just before 6:00 am on July 26, 2024, at Mile Marker 13 along the northbound I-15, north of Afton Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs, a tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load overturned, causing a generator to fall off and land on the right-hand shoulder.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the incident, confirming there was a fuel and oil leak from the overturned semi.

The semi was hauling containers of lithium-ion batteries, which were burning and complicating suppression efforts due to the hazardous nature of the cargo.

Firefighters had to maintain a safe distance, prompting the CHP to establish a hard closure of both northbound and southbound lanes.

Additional resources, including a HazMat team, a water tender, and heavy equipment, were dispatched to the scene.

The southbound I-15 lanes are closed at Basin Road, while the northbound lanes are shut down at Afton. At this time, it is unknown how long the freeway will remain closed.

Officials also urged motorists not to attempt to take dirt roads alongside the freeway to get around the traffic. “Vehicles often get stuck when redirected by digital maps,” stated CHP officials.

This is a developing story; additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

