Truck Fire on SB I-15 in Cajon Pass Causes Major Traffic Delays on Friday Morning

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Early Friday morning, a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass resulted in significant traffic delays.

The incident began around 4:52 AM, on July 26, 2024, north of the scales, and led to multiple lane closures and a SIG alert to be issued.

Initially reported as a brake fire on the truck, it quickly progressed to a fire involving the tire and then the entire semi.

At 5:31 am, a SIG alert was declared, and all southbound lanes were briefly stopped. Heavy-duty tow trucks from companies such as Roy and Dot Tow, Edwin’s Salvage, and Pepe’s Tow were called to assist.

California Highway Patrol Officers started diverting traffic into the scales to ease congestion and began efforts to reopen lanes.

At about 6:49 am, an update indicated that lanes #4 and #5 would remain closed until further notice due to ongoing cleanup operations. Other lanes were reopened for traffic flow.

San Bernardino County Firefighters reported the fire was fully knocked down at about 7:15 am.

Motorists planning to drive down the Cajon Pass should expect significant delays. Traffic on Highway 138, east and west, is jammed for several miles from the I-15. The backup on the southbound I-15 starts at around Main Street in Hesperia.

(Claaly Ma)

(Carlos Arellano)





